Jamaal Lascelles was adjudged to have tripped Leicester’s James Maddison inside the area and Youri Tielemans converted from the spot to open the scoring at The King Power Stadium.

Although Maddison appeared to have dived before contact was made with Lascelles’ leg, the penalty was promptly awarded and Leicester went on to win the game 4-0.

It was the sixth penalty Newcastle had conceded in 16 top-flight matches this season – one more than they conceded throughout the whole of the 2020-21 campaign.

Of the six penalties conceded, five have been converted. The one that wasn’t came in the opening day defeat to West Ham United as Freddie Woodman saved Michail Antonio’s effort from 12-yards.

But how does Newcastle’s record compare the the other Premier League sides? Is it really that bad or have they simply been hard done by through VAR?

1. Burnley - 0 Burnley have the unique distinction of being the only side in the Premier League to have neither won nor conceded a penalty so far this season.

2. Liverpool - 0 Liverpool have scored two penalties out of two this season but haven't conceded a single one.

3. Southampton - 0 Southampton haven't conceded a penalty either but have converted the two they've won themselves.

4. West Ham - 0 The Hammers haven't conceded a penalty this season but have been awarded three, scoring just one of them.