Newcastle United's striker hunt heats up with advanced talks to sign £30m teenager before Watford
Newcastle United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.
The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fine breakout season in Ligue 1 so far with eight goals and three assists in 17 appearances.
His impressive performances have caught the eye of Newcastle, who are in talks to sign the teenager for a fee of around £30million, according to Sky Sports.
The Magpies are in desperate need of a striker following an injury to top-scorer Callum Wilson and are keen to bring in at least one attacking addition before Saturday’s crucial Premier League clash at home to Watford (3pm kick-off).
Ekitike has scored more goals than any other teenager in Europe’s top five leagues this season but is currently suspended for Reims after picking up a red card in a Coupe De France victory over ES Thaon.
Other strikers linked with a move to Tyneside this month include Divock Origi, Chris Wood and Dominic Solanke – but no formal offers have been made.