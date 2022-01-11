The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fine breakout season in Ligue 1 so far with eight goals and three assists in 17 appearances.

His impressive performances have caught the eye of Newcastle, who are in talks to sign the teenager for a fee of around £30million, according to Sky Sports.

The Magpies are in desperate need of a striker following an injury to top-scorer Callum Wilson and are keen to bring in at least one attacking addition before Saturday’s crucial Premier League clash at home to Watford (3pm kick-off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reims's forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and FC Nantes at Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, northern France on September 26, 2021. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Ekitike has scored more goals than any other teenager in Europe’s top five leagues this season but is currently suspended for Reims after picking up a red card in a Coupe De France victory over ES Thaon.

Other strikers linked with a move to Tyneside this month include Divock Origi, Chris Wood and Dominic Solanke – but no formal offers have been made.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.