Newcastle United’s strongest XI and bench following arrivals of Everton and West Ham men - photo gallery
Newcastle United welcomed two new faces to their squad during the January transfer window.
Anthony Gordon became the Magpies’ first signing of the window after he made the switch from Goodison Park for a £40million fee plus add-ons.
Gordon had been tracked by Newcastle for a while and will give Eddie Howe another quality option to pick for his starting side.
Ashby, meanwhile, will likely have to bide his time before being a regular first-team player with Kieran Trippier ahead of him in the pecking-order.
However, the Scotland Under-21 international will be able to learn from Trippier and is viewed as his potential long-term successor at St James’s Park.
With the transfer window now closed until summer, what does Newcastle United’s current strongest team look like?
Here, we take a look at the strongest matchday squad Howe could choose.
