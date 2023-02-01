Newcastle United welcomed two new faces to their squad during the January transfer window.

Anthony Gordon became the Magpies’ first signing of the window after he made the switch from Goodison Park for a £40million fee plus add-ons.

Gordon had been tracked by Newcastle for a while and will give Eddie Howe another quality option to pick for his starting side.

Ashby, meanwhile, will likely have to bide his time before being a regular first-team player with Kieran Trippier ahead of him in the pecking-order.

However, the Scotland Under-21 international will be able to learn from Trippier and is viewed as his potential long-term successor at St James’s Park.

With the transfer window now closed until summer, what does Newcastle United’s current strongest team look like?

Here, we take a look at the strongest matchday squad Howe could choose.

What do you think of our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe Is this Eddie Howe's strongest Newcastle United starting XI and bench? (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . GK: Nick Pope Pope has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers this season and has solidified himself as Newcastle’s outstanding No.1 choice. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . RB: Kieran Trippier Although Jamaal Lascelles is club captain, Trippier is very much the leader of this Newcastle United team and plays a major role in all of their successes on the pitch. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar has transformed his career on Tyneside and is one of the main reasons for Newcastle’s stunning defensive record this campaign. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales