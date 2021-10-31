Not long after the ‘beta’ version of the latest instalment of the Football Manager game series, FM22, was released – giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised.

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike.

‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

We decided to simulate THREE YEARS into the future to see how Newcastle could line up at the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season and the results have been as fascinating as you might expect.

Some of the top talents from across Europe have made their way to St James’ Park and the club are under the management of one of football’s greatest ever coaches.

Here is how FM22, the full version of which is available to buy on November 9, expects the Newcastle United starting XI to look for the first game of the 2024/25 Premier League season:

GK - Andre Onana After nine seasons and over 200 first team appearances with Ajax, Newcastle paid £55 million for the Cameroonian stopper in June 2024

RB - Nahitan Nandez Newcastle paid £19.25 million to Serie A side Cagliari in August 2022 for the Uruguayan full back who has since established himself as a regular starter at St James' Park

CB - Oumar Solet The French youth international signed for RB Salzburg this summer and our simulation had him play three excellent season with the Austrian side before Newcastle paid £16.25 million for his services in the summer of 2024

CB - Sebastian Coates The former Sunderland defender signed for Sporting CP in 2015 and remained there till the summer of 2023 when Newcastle paid £21 million for his services at the age of 32