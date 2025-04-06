Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of a few key players ahead of their clash against Leicester City on Monday night.

The Magpies head to the King Power Stadium in search of a third Premier League win in a row on Monday night when they take on a Foxes side sat second from bottom in the table. Their win over Brentford on Wednesday night was a huge boost for their Champions League qualification hopes, particularly as rivals around them also triumphed.

A clash against the Foxes offers Newcastle United another good opportunity to stake their claim for a spot in next season’s Champions League, although there are doubts surrounding the fitness of a host of key players. Speaking about the injury situation at the club on Friday, Howe said: “We'll wait and see today.

“I'll see them for the first time today and hopefully they're feeling okay. We don't have any big injuries from Wednesday night but we have a few knocks and niggles.”

Here, we take a look at the injury problems that Howe has to deal with ahead of Monday’s game and when those sidelined players could be back in action:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short last month when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. The Dutchman was very close to making a return to action last month, but it emerged in the final training session before the clash with Brighton that he would be forced to sit out for another eight weeks as fluid was drained from his knee.

However, Howe has recently provided a positive update on the defender and it is expected that he will be able to return before the end of the season. Estimated return date = 26/04/25 v Ipswich Town (h)

Anthony Gordon - hip injury

Gordon’s suspension has now concluded, although it isn’t a guarantee that he will be thrown straight back into the starting XI. An injury suffered on international duty was described as a ‘really bad knock’ by Howe on Friday and with Harvey Barnes playing some of the best football he has managed in a black and white shirt, Gordon may have to be patient to return to the starting side. Estimated return date = 07/04/25 v Leicester City (a)

Alexander Isak - groin injury

Isak netted his 20th Premier League goal of the season on Wednesday night, but was replaced by Callum Wilson in the 66th minute. Howe revealed post-match that the Swedish international had been suffering with a minor groin injury before then providing a fresh update on Friday morning.

“He’s not been carrying it, it was just in the warm-up against Brentford he felt it and just got that through the game.” Howe said on Isak’s injury.

“Alex felt good going into the game but felt something, it wasn’t enough to stop him and he felt able to play. He’s not an injury-prone player, he’s had a groin problem that tends to rear its head now and again. He felt it against Liverpool [in the Premier League] and it reared its head against Brentford but it’s a very, very minor issue.” Estimated return date = 07/04/25 v Leicester City (a)

Joelinton - minor injury

The Brazilian went down in the early stages of the second half on Wednesday night but was able to continue after receiving treatment. Howe revealed on Friday that he was hopeful of having available at the King Power Stadium but that the club would ensure they ‘manage’ the issue. Estimated return date = 07/04/25 v Leicester City (a)

Matt Targett - illness

Targett was not named in Howe’s matchday squad against Brentford due to illness. 18-year-old Leo Shahar was named in a senior squad for the first time ever in his absence. Estimated return date = 07/04/25 v Leicester City (a)