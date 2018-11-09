Newcastle urged to secure shock £3million Manchester United transfer | Chelsea want £35m striker | Arsenal linked with Juventus ace | Updates on Liverpool and West Ham - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have been urged to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera with reports revealing the 29-year-old could be available for as little as £3million in January. (HTIC)

Chelsea are willing to pay £35million for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson after the 26-year-old earned his first England call-up on Thursday afternoon. (The Sun)

Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with a move for Juventus defender Medhi Benatia alongside Manchester United. (Tuttomercato)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba missed the squad's flight home from Turin after beating Juventus on Wednesday because he was kept behind for routine drug testing. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City have sent scouts to watch 14-year-old Cerro Porteno forward Fernando Ovelar, who scored in Paraguay's Superclasico last weekend and is the youngest player to appear in the country's top flight. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he has not been approached by Real Madrid after the club sacked Julen Lopetegui last month. (Bein Sport)

It is thought interim Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari will remain in charge until at least Christmas. (Marca)

Juan Mata is still waiting to see if Manchester United will offer him a new contract with his current deal expiring in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente is linked with a move back to Spain with former club Athletic Bilbao. (Independent)

Meanwhile, Sevilla are eyeing a return move for Alberto Moreno after the left-back departed the club to join Liverpool in 2004. (ESPN)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini is considering a reunion with Samir Nasri with ex-Manchester City midfielder available as a free agent after serving out an 18-month drugs ban. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham are planning to launch a move for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is on loan at AC Milan. The Frenchman has been criticised by AC boss Gennaro Gattuso and as a result, has only started two Serie A matches. (Calciomercato)

Everton plan to hold talks with Kieran Dowell, the 21-year-old midfielder who has made only two starts this season, over a potential loan move in January. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice says he has still not decided whether to play for England or the Republic of Ireland. (The Times)