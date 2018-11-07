Newcastle urged to sign ex-Manchester United star, Chelsea eye shock move for England striker, Arsenal in £10m deal - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has made himself unavailable for Scotland for the foreseeable future - according to boss McLeish. (The Herald)

Rafa Benitez has been urged to move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa, who has been placed on the transfer list by the German giants. (This Futbol)

Manchester City are monitoring 20-year-old Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is beginning to catch the eye in South London. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United and Manchester City target Leon Bailey said he rejected a move away from Bayer Leverkusen because he didn't want to "rush". (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has blocked a January move from West Ham United for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has emerged a shock target for Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refuted claims that he is set to take over as AC Milan manager. (beIN Sports)

Crystal Palace are considering a £10million bid for Danny Welbeck, who has been restricted to appearances from the substitutes in the Premier League for Arsenal so far. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has knocked back an approach from Real Madrid, despite being offered £15m a year to take over at the Spanish club. (The Sun)

The official Manchester City supporters' group says it is "gobsmacked" that Anthony Taylor, who was born around nine miles away from Old Trafford, has been appointed as the referee for the derby against Manchester United on Sunday. (Daily Telegraph)

Fifa is considering abolishing rebounds from penalties. If rules were changed, a free-kick to the defending side would be awarded if a team misses their spot-kick. (De Telegraaf )