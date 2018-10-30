Newcastle v Watford: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Still, Newcastle United's wait for a win continues - however will be hoping the visit of Watford on November 3 will end their horrific run.

We're now 10 games into the new Premier League season with Rafa Benitez overseeing the Magpies' worst start to since 1898.

Watford is no easy test and history is stacked against Benitez's side. Losing all their home games so far, Newcastle have lost their previous five games against the Hornets in all competitions.

It all makes for a tense afternoon on Tyneside - here's how you can follow it all...

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at St James's Park on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via our reporter, Miles Starforth.

How can I follow Newcastle v Watford live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the Newcastle United section on the Shields Gazette website.

Who is the referee?

Craig Pawson will the man in the middle. His assistants - Lee Betts and Ian Hussin. Anthony Taylor is the fourth official.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Salomon Rondon could be in line to start after returning from injury to play the final 20 minutes of Newcastle's draw with Southampton last time out.

The on-loan West Brom striker's return will offer competition to Yoshinori Muto and Joselu, who have scored just three goals between them.

One of the few players to receive the plaudits so far is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. He has been an ever-present member, playing every minute of the Magpies' 10 league games.

Watford captain Troy Deeney missed Saturday's 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town, but could be fit in time for the trip to the North East.

In his absence, Isaac Success scored his second goal of the season, on the score sheet with Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu.

Ex Magpies right-back Daryl Janmaat is likely to miss the journey to his former employees because of injury.

What is the form of Newcastle and Watford?

Watford were tipped to be in and around the bottom half of the table, however their wicked start has steered them well clear of danger so far.

Javi Gracia's side opened up their campaign with five wins from five - even topping the Premier League at one point.

Now on a two-game winning streak, the Hornets had previously collected just one point in four matches but have now hit form just in time for the Toon clash.

Newcastle's wait for a win continues, with their total of three points coming in 0-0 draws at Cardiff City, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Benitez's team have already faced five of last term's top six in Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, but now is the time to really kick-start their season before it is too late.

What are the odds?

Newcastle team are priced at a 17/10 shot to achieve their first win of the season.

21/10 is the price for a draw while it's a 7/4 punt for Watford to pile more misery on the Geordies.