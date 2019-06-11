Newcastle want £13m defender as takeover talk continues | Dutch star eyes Manchester United switch | Liverpool make Leeds wait over midfielder | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham

Here are all the latest Premier League from around the web:

Newcastle United attacker Ayoze Perez has told friends he is delighted at the possibility of signing for Valencia after he agent held discussions with the La Liga club. (Radio Cope)

Besiktas £13million-rated defender Dorukhan Tokozhas emerged as a target for Newcastle and West Ham as well as clubs in Germany and Spain. (Hurriyet)

Manchester United are preparing a second bid in the region of £50m for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after seeing a £40m offer turned down. (Daily Mirror)

The Red Devils may target another full-back in Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose after the 28-year-old admitted he could leave White Hart Lane this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Kieran Trippier is also linked with an exit and Spurs are eyeing Marseille full-back Hiroki Sakai as his replacement. (Sky Sports)

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek "has his eyes set on the Premier League" and hopes to join either Manchester United or Tottenham this summer. (TalkSport)

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak wants to leave in the summer and favours a move to Manchester United over Paris St-Germain. (ESPN)

Maurizio Sarri is expected to be named Juventus boss in the next 48 hours. The likes of Frank Lampard, Massimiliano Allergi and Erik ten Hag are among the contenders to succeed him at Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Leicester City will consider a move for Burnley defender James Tarkowski - if Harry Maguire departs this summer. (Sky Sports)

Brighton and Hove Albion are close to sealing a £6million deal for Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke after agreeing a fee. (TEAMTalk)

Arsenal have seen a £43m bid for centre-back Joachim Andersen and midfielder Dennis Praet snubbed by Sampdoria, who want £49m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City target Rodri wants to leave Atletico Madrid, however the La Liga have promised to match any offer the midfielder receives from another club. (AS)

Meanwhile, City are close to sealing a swoop Derby County striker Liam Delap, the 16-year-old son of former Stoke City midfielder Rory Delap. (Derby Telegraph)

Liverpool are prepared to give Leeds United, Newcastle and Rangers target Harry Wilson a chance to impress in pre-season before deciding his next career step. (Liverpool Echo)

Rangers have agreed a loan deal with Liverpool over winger Sheyi Ojo, where he is expected to join up with the Scottish giants for pre-season training next week. (Daily Express)

Aston Villa are weighing up a £20m bid for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland, who is desperate to return to the Premier League. (The Sun)