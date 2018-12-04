Newcastle want £6.2m Portuguese midfielder, Chelsea eye £70m deal, Arsenal and Tottenham end interest in Frenchman - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are set to make a bid for Chaves midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, who is valued at around £6.2million. (Record)

Meanwhile, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and West Ham are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have made an approach to Borussia Dortmund to sign Christian Pulisic, but the Bundesliga leaders could demand £70m for the USA winger, who would prefer to move to Liverpool. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the decision to withdraw their contract offer to Aaron Ramsey remains "closed". (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal and Tottenham target Adrien Rabiot has ended new contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain. (Sport)

Juventus defender Alex Sandro has received an offer of £8.9m per year from an unnamed Premier League club. The 27-year-old Brazilian was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in signing Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco. (The Sun)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas can leave on a free transfer next summer and is able to sign a pre-contract with an overseas club next month. (Football Italia)

Southampton hope to appoint former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as Mark Hughes' replacement before the end of the week. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton want to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent deal when his loan expires at the end of the season. The Portugal international has a 100m euros release cause. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has increased his salary from £120,000 to £150,000 per week after agreeing a new contract until 2022. (Goal.com)