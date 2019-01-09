Newcastle weigh up January loan move for in-form striker

Newcastle United are weighing up whether to send in-form striker Elias Sorensen out on loan this month.

The striker this week signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at St James’s Park following a stunning season, scoring 19 goals in the first half of the season for Ben Dawson’s side.

The 19-year-old - who led the line in the 4-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Sunderland - has also trained with Rafa Benitez’s senior squad.

The club is weighing up whether to send the striker out on loan this month.

Sorensen was subbed after 55 minutes at the Stadium of Light with an ankle injury but Dawson says it isn't serious and he should be fine to fly out to Mexico for international duty with Denmark Under-21s.

He is due to be with the Denmark squad until January 20, with a decision to be made on whether he goes out on loan this month.

Asked whether he'll head out on loan, Dawson said: “Up for discussion.

"We’ll probably speak before he goes away as to whether he is going to go on loan, if he is where and then whether other teams want him straight away or whether he can sample the international stage and then come back.

“It has to be the right place to go on loan - [against Sunderland] you saw some of the strengths he has and some of the areas where he has to develop.

"We need to make sure if he does go out on loan that it is the right place for him.

“He needs to play every week and the best place for him to go on loan is somewhere where there’s a recognised experienced striker for him to learn from.

"We need to have all those discussions and see what options we have got,."

The striker is prepared to be patient to break into the Newcastle first team squad.

"I’m just being patient, waiting until the gaffer thinks I’m ready,” said Sorensen after he signed his new deal.

"I’m always there. I’m ready to take my chance."

The striker signed from Danish club HB Koge two and a half years ago.