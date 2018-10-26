Newcastle weighting up January bid for Italian ace, Manchester United fear losing key man plus transfer updates on Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United scouts will watch Italian defender Francesco Vicari over the next few weeks as Rafa Benitez weights up a January bid for the SPAL ace. (Sport Mediaset - via HITC)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho fears goalkeeper David De Gea could leave for Juventus on a free transfer, when his contract expires next summer. (Irish Sun)

Alexis Sanchez wants to quit Manchester United in January - and the Chile forward has his sights set on a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. (Daily Mirror)

Harry Kane has sensationally revealed that he is keen on a move to Real Madrid as Tottenham Hotspur can't offer guarantees. (Ok Diario via Daily Express)

Ilkay Gundogan is ready to commit his long-term future to Manchester City and sign a new deal. (The Sun)

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill is considering staying at the club, after saying he might leave in January. (The Sun)

Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has not been in contact with Real Madrid, according to his brother. (Cadena SER)

Crystal Palace will back manager Roy Hodgson in the January transfer window after the club's only major signing this summer came in Max Meyer. (Daily Mail)

Anthony Martial has rejected Manchester United's latest contract offer - but talks will continue after yesterday's reported said he has turned down three major European clubs. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool opened talks with Joe Gomez and his representatives over a new contract. (The Guardian)