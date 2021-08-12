Newcastle's St James's Park ranked high in favourite Premier League grounds compared to Aston Villa and Leeds

The 2021/22 Premier League season starts on Friday 13 August when new boys Brentford take on Arsenal.

It will be the first time Premier League football has been played at Brentford, who are in their second season at their new ground, Brentford Community Stadium.

Bees fans will be looking forward to seeing the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea fans and players inside their ground, but will also now have the chance to visit some of the biggest and best stadiums the country has to offer.

The likes of Old Trafford and Anfield are historic names, though some of their facilities are a bit tired now compared to the new, shiny grounds like London Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But there is history seeped into them and others, like Goodison Park, St James’s Park and Villa Park. Old, famous venues which have seen so much.

Which stadium rank the best among fans, though?

A YouGov survey of 1,000 football fans, conducted on behalf of Betfair, to mark the start of the season, asked fans their views on the return of full crowds for the first time since March 2020 and on which was their favourite ground to visit.

The return of capacity crowds in the Premier League grounds will be a special milestone, but which stadium comes out on top?

Scroll through our pages to find where your club ranks.

1. 20th. Vicarage Road. Fans will be able to watch Premier League football again at Vicarage Road after Watford were promoted. However, supporters voted this ground their least favourite trip. The capacity is 21,438.

2. 19th. St Mary's Southampton's home after they moved from The Dell was officially opened on 1 August 2001. Until 2006, the stadium was called The Friends Provided St Mary's Stadium as part of a sponsorship deal.

3. 18th. Turf Moor The famous old ground Turf Moor has been the home of Burnley since 1883 and has a capacity of 21,944.

4. 17th. Selhurst Park The home of Crystal Palace has a capacity of 26,074.