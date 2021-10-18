Nick De Marco reveals surprise dinner date after 'special day' at Newcastle United
Nick De Marco was a guest at St James’s Park for Newcastle United’s first game under new ownership.
The QC had been representing the club in arbitration proceedings against the Premier League before this month’s £300million sale to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund along with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and Jamie Reuben’s RB Sports & Media.
De Marco was sat at the front of the directors’ box for yesterday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur, which Newcastle lost 3-2. The barrister met former United and Tottenham winger David Ginola for dinner – and the meeting “rounded off a special day" in the city.
De Marco tweeted: “Ended up having dinner with David Ginola and a few others last night – great company & interesting conversation rounding off a special day in Newcastle.”
Ginola had been working for Sky Sports at the game. The 54-year-old spoke about his own cardiac arrest after the game was paused while a fan in the East Stand was given CPR.