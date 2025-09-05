Slovakia 2-0 Germany: Newcastle United record signing Nick Woltemade was criticised by the German media after a World Cup qualifier defeat.

Nick Woltemade made his first appearance since becoming a Newcastle United player for the German national team on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old £65million club-record signing from VfB Stuttgart arrived at Newcastle last week before joining up with the German national team this week for the World Cup qualifier matches against Slovakia and Northern Ireland.

It proved to be a shock start to qualifying for Germany as they were beaten 2-0 by a Slovakia side which included former Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in goal.

Slovakia scored either side of half-time through Atletico Madrid’s David Hancko and Middlesbrough's new signing David Strelec either side of half-time.

It was only Woltemade’s second start for his country and third cap in total, but it was certainly one to forget on the whole.

The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes but had just 26 touches of the ball and was unable to get any of his three shots on target. But at 6ft 6in, he did win six aerial duels, more than any other player.

German media slam Newcastle United’s Nick Woltemade

Following the surprise defeat, the German national team were unsurprisingly heavily criticised in the national media.

German outlet Bullinews, handed Woltemade a 3/10 match rating, stating: “Woltemade started brightly, providing a clever backheel pass to Leon Goretzka, but it proved to be a frustrating evening for Newcastle’s new signing. He couldn't capitalise on the crosses that came his way and lost possession too often.”

He was one of five 3/10 ratings while Nnamdi Collins and Antonio Rudiger each scored 2/10.

Liverpool new boy Florian Wirtz was one of Bullinews’ higher scoring players at 5/10, but leading German outlet, Bild, weren’t quite as kind as they picked out Wirtz and Woltemade in particular given their heavy price tags over the summer window.

They wrote: “Our €210million [£182million] duo of Florian Wirtz (22/moved to Liverpool for €125 million) and Nick Woltemade (23/went to Newcastle for €85 million)? Almost invisible!”

Bild also labelled the defeat as a ‘historic Germany embarrassment,’ which is saying something.

Nick Woltemade set to make NUFC debut

Woltemade will be looking to keep his place in the Germany side against Northern Ireland on Sunday as he looks to earn his fourth cap and score his first goal for his country.

After that, he will return to Newcastle looking to make an impact in the Premier League.

Woltemade’s ‘club-record’ price-tag brings with it plenty of expectation though the deadline day addition of Yoane Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals for Brentford last season, will take off some of the pressure having been named as the club’s new No. 9.

Reflecting on the move, Woltemade told the club website: “I’m really happy to be at this amazing club. From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me.

“It’s a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family. I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level.

“I know the stadium from watching games on television - it looks amazing and I know the atmosphere is crazy. I’m really excited to play and start scoring goals here.”