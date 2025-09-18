Barcelona manager and former Germany national team coach Hansi Flick has commented on Nick Woltemade’s record transfer to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United record signing Nick Woltemade is set to make his Champions League debut against Barcelona at St James’ Park on Thursday night.

Woltemade joined Newcastle from VfB Stuttgart for £65million last month in a club record deal.

Although Stuttgart competed in the Champions League last season, Woltemade was left out of their squad after joining the club on a free transfer last summer.

The German forward then enjoyed a strong second half to the season as he helped Stuttgart win the DFB Pokal, scoring 17 goals in the process.

His form at club level, followed by a golden boot win at the Under-21s European Championships, saw Newcastle swoop in and strike a deal ahead of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The move has been criticised by the German media, who have taken aim at Woltemade and the price Newcastle have paid. The scrutiny intensified after Woltemade failed to make an impact in two starts for Germany during the recent international break.

Yet his impact at Newcastle was almost instant as he scored just 29 minutes into his debut. The 23-year-old will be looking to build on his positive start when The Magpies host Barcelona on Thursday evening (8pm kick-off).

Former Bayern and Germany manager Flick was asked about the striker heading into the game.

Hansi Flick makes Nick Woltemade claim ahead of Newcastle United meeting

Flick was Germany manager between 2021 and 2023 prior to joining Barcelona. During that time, Woltemade was making an impression at Under-20s and Under-21s level for Germany though his impact at club level was limited.

Woltemade scored 17 goals during a loan spell at German third-tier side SV Elversberg in 2022/23, but didn’t score his first Bundesliga goal until May 2024.

Speaking at St James’ Park ahead of the match, Flick said: “To be honest, I didn't know [Woltemade] all that well.

“I followed some matches, I saw some matches, so I was really surprised about how he increased his level.

“And of course, I think here in Premier League, it's a good option for every club, so I'm happy [for him].

“We'll see how he improves and I think he has a lot of potential to improve. Of course in the Premier League he will have to improve to play day by day, and this is the most important thing.

“I'm really happy with Germany. We now have a really good No. 9, and it's good for all of us.”

Eddie Howe facing Nick Woltemade selection dilemma for NUFC?

Woltemade went off during the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers midway through the second half after suffering with cramp.

With Yoane Wissa out injured for at least another month, Newcastle’s striker options are limited. With Anthony Gordon back available for this game before finishing his domestic suspension against AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, Eddie Howe has another attacking option on Thursday evening.

But when asked if he would start Woltemade three times in the space of a week, Howe said: “We’re trying to take everything into consideration with the team selections at the moment.

“We’re having to keep an eye on future games to make sure that whatever team we pick is balanced. The priority is always to win the next game, but we’re also having to look ahead and have future games in mind.

“Team selections aren’t always straightforward; there’s a lot that goes into them.”