Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Nick Woltemade was amongst the goals once again, but was keen to pay tribute to the side’s defensive effort.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Woltemade scored his fourth goal in five starts for Newcastle United to secure a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Woltemade’s late penalty saw Newcastle’s £65million club-record signing for the third successive match in all competitions. It also means he has scored in each of his first three Premier League appearances at St James’ Park, something only Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand have done previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes gave Newcastle the lead in the match in the second half with a stunning 25-yard strike before winning the penalty for Woltemade’s goal.

With Newcastle starting to click in attack, the side continues to look solid defensively - keeping a fifth clean sheet in seven league matches this season.

Eddie Howe praises NUFC defence after another clean sheet

“I can say I’m really pleased with Sven [Botman] and Malik [Thiaw],” head coach Eddie Howe said. “I think they’ve done very, very well together.

“I thought they could play together, but you need to see it work. But it doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that they’ve done very well to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fabi [Schar] is very important. Dan [Burn] is very, very important because he’s sort of played two roles. And now with injuries to Lewis [Hall] and Tino [Livramento], that takes even more importance on.

“But you've got Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth — we’ve got some very, very good defenders who have done well for us. And any of those players can play. And it’s up to those guys who have the shirt to keep playing well.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Nick Woltemade gives nickname to Newcastle United teammate

Newcastle defender Sven Botman started his fifth successive game for Newcastle, helping the side keep a third clean sheet in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a stop, start couple of seasons due to injury, the Dutch defender is getting back to his best in black and white since returning to the starting line-up.

After the match, Botman took to Instagram to post a photo of himself celebrating with Woltemade following Newcastle’s second goal.

It was accompanied by the caption: “The GEORDIES.”

Bruno Guimaraes commented on the post: “My player.”

While Woltemade gave the Dutch defender a fitting new nickname as he wrote: “Dutch wall Sven.”

Eddie Howe can’t argue with Sven Botman praise

Howe backed up Woltemade’s nickname for Botman by describing the Newcastle’s No. 4 as a ‘physical beast’ which his side missed during his absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we lost him, I was really down about that,” Howe said about Botman. “Because we’d lost an outstanding player, character, person, but distributor of the ball - short and long range.

“He brought the other side of the pitch into play a lot when we were under pressure, and we lost that from our game. That was a huge blow. Not only that, he’s a man-mountain. He’s a physical beast, which in this league you need.

“I thought we coped really well with his absence. I thought Dan Burn in particular was absolutely magnificent.

“But Sven’s got qualities that Dan doesn’t have and vice versa. They’re both very different players. It’s great to see them now on the same team, still contributing in the way that they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sven can hopefully from this moment still improve and get back to his very, very highest levels, because there’s not many I’d look to swap him with if he’s at his best.”