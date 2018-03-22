Nicolai Jorgensen reflects after missing out on ‘dream’ Newcastle move

Nicolai Jorgensen has opened up about Newcastle United’s failed bid for him.

The club had a £15m bid for the Feyenoord striker rejected in January.

Jorgensen had been Rafa Benitez’s No 1 target.

But United’s offer fell well short of Feyenoord’s £20million valuation of the 27-year-old.

Newcastle went on to sign Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester City.

Jorgensen, on international duty with Denmark, has spoken about United’s interest in him.

“It was a little annoying,” he said.

“Of course, it’s always nice to know that there is a club that will pay so much money, so of course it gave me confidence, but, at the same time, a little bit of sigh.

“It’s of course a big dream for me to end up in such a league.”

Jorgensen is now focused on finishing the season strongly with Feyenoord and Denmark.

“I’m really happy to be in the club,” he said.

“The only reason I was a little down was because it was a dream, like all football players.”

Slimani, yet to play a game for Newcastle because of a thigh problem, is on international duty.

However, Algeria coach Rabah Madjer says he will not take any “risks” with the 29-year-old, who sat out United’s friendly against Royal Antwerp at the weekend.

Slimani could also sit out the fixtures against Tanzania and Iran.

Madjer said: “Islam trains normally, but if there is a risk, if he cannot play, we will preserve it for his interest and the interest of his club.”

Newcastle manager Benitez hopes Slimani will be available for the March 31 home Premier League game against Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, United’s Under-23s were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City at Whitley Park last night.

Goalkeeper Nathan Harker and winger Victor Fernandez – who made their first-team debuts against Antwerp in Spain on Sunday – were in Ben Dawson’s side for the Premier League 2 Division Two game.