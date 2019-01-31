Nine Newcastle transfers that could go through on deadline day
Newcastle United are hoping to finalise a number of signings today as the clock ticks towards the 11pm deadline.
There could be a number of deals done at St James's Park on transfer deadline day. Here's who could be on the move:
1. Rolando Aarons
Winger Aarons spent the first half of the season on loan at Czech side Slovan Liberec. Rafa Benitez has admitted the club are trying to loan the 23-year-old out again
jpimedia
2. Andreas Samaris
Greek international Samaris is a long-standing Benitez target. He has just six months left on his contract at Benfica and could move on loan until the end of the season.
pa
3. Antonio Barreca
The Italian left-back is set to sign on loan from Monaco after struggling following his summer move from Torino. The deal could cost 1m euros up front with a 9m euros buyout to make it permanent.
Getty
4. Miguel Almiron
The big deal. Almiron is set to complete a club-record 21m move from MLS side Atlanta United after Benitez made the playmaker his No 1 target this window
Getty
