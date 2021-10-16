With all the glitz and glamour that came with the Newcastle United takeover, one thing that supporters were most looking forward to was the return of some ‘club legends’ that had been forgotten about by the previous ownership.

Under the previous ownership, much like many things at the club, Newcastle’s great history and legacy was seemingly forgotten about and barely promoted, despite the hunger from supporters to remember ‘the good old days’.

Included in our list are some people that had experiences with Mike Ashley, others simply were never given the prominence at St James’s Park that their influence at the club and on football deserved.

Here, we have listed nine people who we believe should be given greater prominence by the new owners at St James’s Park.

Do you agree with our picks? Have we left anyone out?

Follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Alan Shearer This is surely an absolute no-brainer? He may have a statue, but it’s tucked away and nowhere near as prominent as it should be. An ambassadorial role would be perfect for the Premier League’s all time record goalscorer. Also, maybe rename NINE bar back to Shearer’s? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Gary Speed Speed made just shy of 300 appearances for Newcastle United. His sudden passing aged just 42 sent shockwaves through the football world. His life and impact on not just Newcastle but the whole of the Premier League should be constantly celebrated and recognition of this at St James’s Park would be a fitting tribute to the Welshman. (Mandatory Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Hughie Gallacher Unfortunately, because of the amount of time that has passed since he graced the turf at St James’s Park, very few fans know just how big of an impact Gallacher had at Newcastle. Gallacher scored 143 times in just 174 appearances between 1925-1930, making his strike rate the most prolific at the club - by some distance. (Photo by Kirby/Getty Images) Photo: Kirby Photo Sales

4. Les Ferdinand Sir Les spent just two seasons on Tyneside but his contributions on the field and the legacy he left behind far outweighs the time he spent at St James’s Park. Ferdinand currently works as Director of Football at Championship side QPR, could a similar role be on the cards at Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales