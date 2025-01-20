Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will not come up against Ben Brereton Diaz this weekend when they face Southampton.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chilean was the pantomime villain at St James’ Park in the previous meeting between the two sides after his reaction during an incident with Fabian Schar saw the Newcastle United man issued with a red card by Craig Pawson. Brereton Diaz’s theatrical fall saw him booed by all four corners of St James’ Park every time he received the ball on that day as Southampton fell to a 1-0 defeat against their ten-man opponents.

The 25-year-old failed to score in any of his nine subsequent Premier League appearances for Southampton and will not be given a chance to end his duck at the weekend following news that he has joined Sheffield United on-loan until the end of the season. Brereton Diaz spent the second-half of last season with the Blades, scoring six times in 14 appearances as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brereton Diaz’s move back to Bramall Lane means he has avoided the potential of back-to-back relegations and will now aim to help his new side return to the top-flight at the first time of asking. Speaking about his return to Sheffield United, Brereton Diaz said: "I'm absolutely buzzing, it is a club I've been at before and really enjoyed, and I obviously know the staff and the players that are still here.

"For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton, I didn't want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly, I know what the gaffer and his staff are about, and I've been delighted to see the team doing so well this season, for me, it was a no-brainer to come back.

"The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club, the fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important. No other club was an option for me.

"Coming back to Sheffield United this time, I know I will enjoy it more than the first time, the lads have done unbelievably well, and I'm just here to hopefully help the team achieve the goal of promotion."