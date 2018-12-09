'Not fit for purpose' - Newcastle United fans react to drama-filled defeat against Wolves

Controversy surrounded 10-man Newcastle United and Wolves after Matt Doherty netted a 94th-minute for the visitors at St James's Park.

First-half goals from Diogo Jota, who opened the scoring, and Ayoze Perez had the score tied at 1-1 before the controversy unfolded.

DeAndre Yedlin was shown a red card after bringing down Jota on the left-hand of the area for being the last man, however supporters believe Jamaal Lascelles was on the cover.

Then, Perez took a blow to the head by Willy Boly, with many believing the Wolves man should also have been sent off as well as a penalty awarded to the home side.

That was the talk of social media on Sunday night, although captain Lascelles and boss Rafa Benitez received some unfamiliar criticism.

Here is just some the Newcastle fan reaction:

supertansscotty: "Fernandez, Schär are our best pairing CB simple. You can be passionate and a fans pleaser all you want. But Lascelles you ain’t good enough. #simples #Nufc"

1893ptw: "Yes it was an elbow, yes decisions went against. But we lost and unless we spend in Jan, we could go down if we don't bring a quality striker in. Takeover ain't happening, and even if it does, it won't go through that quick #nufc"

@DropDunkDonkey: Hard to play against Wolves and Mike Dean to be fair. 12 games and 5 red cards. Stats say it all

andymason86: "Can’t wait for all the not Rafa's fault tweets got his tactics awfully wrong again today lost 7/9 home games this season no manager should survive that"

@AndyStothardbmx: "if I made a mistake in my job that put others health at risk I'd be dismissed instantly. Elbow to Perez face & no action taken. Not only is the Referee’s reply to the incident incompetent it’s all out ignorant for the safety of another. #nufc"

@TheToonNetwork: "It’s baffling that Mike Dean sent Yedlin off with such conviction & without hesitation, but didn’t demonstrate similar with Boly. Given political climate about head injuries, surely it’s better to presume it’s genuine and stop game rather than assume Perez is feigning? #NUFC"

@matwheeler: "Worst game I’ve seen from Lascelles in a long time. Rondon/Atsu/Perez were superb. Can’t fault the effort but if Fernandez is on that pitch Wolves don’t score.Simple #Nufc"

@minty_9: "One of the referees main functions is to protect the players. Mike Dean completely failed in his duty by failing to deal with a player who clearly elbowed another player in the face. I think Perez got off likely with a bloody nose. Dean is not fit for purpose @premierleague #nufc"

@TBoultby: "It’s probably a red card for Yedlin in all fairness, we’d scream for it if the boot was on the other foot - but it’s criminal to not see the elbow on Perez, absolute stonewall #nufc"