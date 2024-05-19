Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United have finished 8th in the Premier League table and have just one match to secure European football.

Newcastle United have finished above Manchester United in the Premier League table for the first time in the competition’s history after the Magpies recorded a 4-2 win over Brentford. That win ensured a 7th place finish for Eddie Howe’s side - one that will see them play Conference League football next season if Manchester United lose next weekend’s FA Cup final against local-rivals Manchester City.

Newcastle headed to the Gtech Community Stadium level on points with the Red Devils, but enjoyed a vastly superior goal difference and knew they simply had to match or better their result against Brighton to finish above them in the table. And barring a few scary moments in the second half, they were able to see off the challenge of Thomas Frank’s side.

For the Red Devils, however, an 8th place finish is their lowest finishing position since the 1989/90 campaign. Erik ten Hag’s side know they must win next weekend to avoid missing out on European football altogether and the Dutchman had some strong words on his side’s campaign following their win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium:

“It is not good enough by far,” ten Hag said. “Although we had less than 60 points two years ago, 58 points, eighth is the worst performance.

“It is the truth but we should have done better. We knows the reasons behind, everyone knows, but it is not the right moment to go into it. It’s not good enough.”