'Not like we’re gonna get a point against Manchester City': Newcastle United fans react as Rafa Benitez makes seven changes for FA Cup clash

Rafa Benitez has made seven changes to his side for today's FA Cup clash with Watford.

Only Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff have kept their places following the 3-0 win over Cardiff last time out. with wingers Jacob Murphy and Kenedy among the players coming in.

The Magpies face Manchester City on Tuesday night, which may have influenced Benitez's decision to rest some of his senior players.

Meanwhile Hornets boss Javi Gracia has named a completely new side for the game at St James's Park, making 11 alterations following his side's last league game.

And while some Newcastle fans were happy with Benitez's team selection, others couldn't understand why the likes of Salomon Rondon and Fabian Schar have been left on the bench.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@JSirigu: I thought it was meant to be a stronger team.....

@Skinnerr3103: Think Rafa is forgetting we’re playing a premier league team

@PrimeHatem: Best line up we could wish for considering all the Injury's and where we are in the league HWTL!!

@CPurdy79: Strong starting line up for #NUFC Looks like we’re in it to win it this year #FACup

@NUFCJeff7: Why would he not risk rondon? We're not gonna beat man city, let joselu defend for 90mins against city and try to get into the next round with rondon. I hope I'm wrong but we've got nee chance today

@MJCrosby: Don’t think it’s that bad a team tbh other than Joselu

@eishariaz13: Not like we’re gonna get any point against Man City, start the strongest side today

@Lehalt: It's obviously a weakened team. With Lejeune being the best CB we have at the club imo.

@ian_cowx: Doesn’t seem to be our strongest possible 11.

@Venezuxlan: Why Kenedy over Roberts?