NUFC-exit or remain – The big Newcastle United decisions Steve Bruce must make as pre-season puts squad size comes under the microscope

With pre-season football starting up tomorrow – United take on York City and Harrogate Town – eyes on Tyneside continue to turn towards the summer, transfers and just who will make the cut when the Magpies come to naming their first-team squad for the 2021/22 top flight season.

Here we take a look at the squad as it stands – and assess who will find themselves at risk of the chop by United boss Steve Bruce, who looks certain to stay.

Full Newcastle United squad – who qualifies 27 (+1)

GOALKEEPERS: Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Freddie Woodman

RIGHT-BACKS: Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Emil Krafth

LEFT-BACKS: Jamal Lewis, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett

CENTRAL DEFENDERS: Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Florian Lejeune, Kelland Watts

MIDFIELDERS: Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick

ATTACKERS: Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, Ryan Fraser (Elliot Anderson)

FORWARDS: Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Dwight Gayle

Goalkeepers – In, out & at risk

Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie are the two keepers who you’d say are as good as certainties to remain at Newcastle United next season.

Dubravka is United’s No.1 and proved himself more than worthy of the jersey in the final weeks of the Premier League campaign, having returned from injury. However, he looks set to miss the start of the season with a broken foot.

That leaves Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman. And this is where it gets interesting.

Will Darlow be trusted with the gloves or will Woodman be given his chance to shine?

It still seems most likely Woodman will exit on loan. Bournemouth remains his most likely destination, having been sent down with the message he was ‘not part of plans’, completed a medical and then was told to call it off. After years of dodgy treatment, it wasn’t the best few days for United when it comes to Woodman. Again.

Full-backs – In, out and at risk

Jacob Murphy’s new, extended deal means he is as sure as they come to stay, while Paul Dummett has activated an extension in his deal and will also remain.

After a learning campaign Jamal Lewis is a player United will likely stick with and Javier Manquillo provides decent cover on the right, although his place in the squad is far from concrete given his lack of gametime in the back end of the season.

Emil Krafth’s versatility may be viewed as a positive by Bruce, particularly if he sticks with the system and fails to land another defender this summer.

Matt Ritchie is the player who looks most likely to leave. His want to return to the south coast remains strong and this window, after two or three trying, could see him leave, but only if a replacement can be found. He will be a big loss, mind.

Central defenders – In, out and at risk

The ‘ins’ look pretty nailed on. Jamaal Lascelles is the foundation of the defensive set and Federico Fernandez’s new deal means he will stick around for at least the next two seasons on Tyneside.

Fabian Schar is a player who has seen his contract extended by a season but must remain ‘at risk’.

Ciaran Clark may be one to watch for an exit, although a new contract is a sign that player and club are happy if he remains. An exit may well depend on whether United can tie down defensive reinforcements, which is something they are actively trying to do this window.

Florian Lejeune’s time on Tyneside looks to be done, with Bruce keen to move the player on and Kelland Watts looks certain to go out, you’d imagine, as he qualifies for a place in the United 25-man squad this season. Another League One or Championship loan may be explored.

Central midfielders – In, out and at risk

Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey are probably the two players who look the most likely to stay – and both do add value to the squad, even if the latter only does so in fits and starts.

Jeff Hendrick has done little to prove any worth in a season on Tyneside and while I’m sure United would be open to offers, a stay looks more likely.

The two at risk players are definitely Sean Longstaff and brother Matty Longstaff. Although, noises out of the club are that both could remain and play a part, despite rumours to the contrary elsewhere.

The future of one or two in this department probably depends on United’s ability to strengthen this summer.

A loan for Matty would be no bad thing.

Attackers – In, out and at risk

Elliot Anderson is likely to be sent out on loan by United, and this would absolutely be the right call for the youngster. However, injury has put that move into doubt – and anyway, were he to remain and be involved, he would not be included in the 25-man squad due to his age.

All three of the others are sure to stay, with Allan Saint-Maximin the player likely to be courted the most. United are reluctant sellers of any of their top talent this window.

Forwards – In, out and at risk

Callum Wilson is as in as you can get, while Joelinton probably played his way out of the ‘at risk’ category at the back end of last season. It has been baby steps with the Brazilian in many ways, but he has started to show he’s maybe getting to grips with the speed and physicality of the English game, finally.

Dwight Gayle is contracted and looks set to remain, although I’m sure the manager may be tempted by a cash offer from goal-hungry Championship sides, although with Andy Carroll gone, United do need cover.

