Newcastle United youngster called up for international duty after impressing at Bristol Rovers

Anderson has been called up to represent Scotland Under-21’s in the forthcoming international break.

Scotland entertain Turkey at Tynecastle on Friday March 25, 2022 (7:05pm kick-off) before making the long-trip to face Kazakhstan on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 (11am kick-off).

In January, Anderson joined Bristol Rovers on-loan until the end of the season and the 19-year-old has been a regular under former Magpie Joey Barton ever since. He has registered one goal and two assists during his time at The Memorial Stadium, something that won’t be a shock to Eddie Howe who admitted that he is an admirer of the midfielder:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Anderson has been called up to represent Scotland Under-21's (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I think he’s a very talented lad, and it’s no surprise that he’s gone to Bristol and done so well.” Howe said.

“I’m very thankful for their care and the opportunity they’ve given him, because, regardless of level, I think you need to feel that confidence that will be going through him at the moment.”

Barton, who took charge at Bristol Rovers in February 2021, described Anderson as having an ‘inventive mind’ after impressing on debut against Sutton United:

"That showcased what we saw in the Sutton away game. He came on in that game, showed real brightness, a real inventive mind, wants to go past people, takes the ball in tight areas. Elliot Anderson will make a lot of the fans sit up and take notice.”

Anderson has made just two appearances for the Newcastle United first-team, both coming in away games against Arsenal in early 2021.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.