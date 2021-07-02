NUST reveal Richard Masters' Newcastle United takeover pledge as Mike Ashley calls for arbitration transparency

Newcastle United’s owner is trying to resurrect a £300million sale to a consortium which included Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) through a legal process.

PIF withdrew last summer after the Premier League failed to make a timely decision on its approval.

Ashley wants the arbitration process to be made public, arguing the Premier League should “have no reason to be afraid of the public spotlight” if it has acted “lawfully and properly”. The Premier League today declined to comment when Ashley’s demand was put to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NUST today issued a statement in response to Ashley’s call for transparency.

It read: “(Premier League chief executive) Richard Masters insisted to the Trust that the Premier League has the best interests of Newcastle United at heart when considering submissions made to its owners and directors test.

"Yet the Premier League provides no transparency on matters relating to the most important decision (or reluctance to take a decision) involving Newcastle United in decades.

"The Premier League told the Trust it looked forward to the day it could provide more clarity on what turned out to be a terrible summer for Newcastle United fans. Where is their promised transparency? We expect more from the Premier League as it continues to let Newcastle United fans down.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

"We agree with Newcastle United’s demand for transparency, and that the arbitration process involving the two parties should be made public. The club have our full support in this matter.”

The NUST statement also calls for more transparency from the club. United’s communication has long been criticised by fans.

It adds: “It cannot be ignored that Newcastle United calling for transparency is a grotesque spectacle considering the consistent actions of both the owner and those he employs to run the football club.

“Those with positions of authority and power at both the Premier League and Newcastle United cannot continue to fail Newcastle United supporters. We need them to do better.”

The arbitration case is set to be heard this month.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.