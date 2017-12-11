Odds cut on Newcastle's Rafa Benitez in Premier League 'sack race'

Bookies have slashed the odds on Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez departing St James's Park this season.

The Spaniard has been cut to 10/1 to be the next Premier League manager to get the boot, after the Magpies late 3-2 loss against Leicester City last weekend.

United have picked up just one point out of 21 in the Premier League.

Defeat on Saturday was their sixth loss in their last seven games - their last win coming on October 21, the home win over Crystal Palace at St James's Park.

The only success they've had since then was coming from behind at the Hawthorns against managerless West Brom to draw 2-2.

As a result bookmakers BoyleSports have slashes their odds on Benitez being given the boot.

Bookies spokesperson, Aoife Heffron, said: "Benitez knew it would be a tough task to revive a fleeting Newcastle and once again the club’s relegation concerns are becoming all too real.

"Having failed to record a win since October, Rafa could be joining the long list of managers given their P45, which is currently priced at 10/1 that he will be the next manager axed in the Premier League."

A BoyleSports statement read: "His position as Newcastle gaffer is hanging in the balance after they suffered yet another defeat on Saturday and the Championship is beckoning for the Magpies once again.

"Following their relegation fears growing into a possible reality, having shortened into 3/1 from 9/2 for a Championship spot next season, Rafa’s future with the Magpies looks unclear.

"BoyleSports have installed Benitez at 10/1 to be the next manager sacked in the Premier League as a result."