Odds slashed on Liverpool legend joining Newcastle United, Toon told to sign Raheem Sterling

Celebrations descended into the night on Tyneside as fans welcomed their new owners Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.

Plenty has happened in the meantime ahead an exciting new future – and here’s the latest gossip kicking around.

Steven Gerrard odds slashed

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has emerged as the shock favourite to replace Steve Bruce after odds were slashed last night.

The Liverpool legend started Thursday as an outsider at 20/1 but is now 3/1 to make a sensational move to St James’s Park.

Gerrard has excelled in Scotland having guided the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade.

He sits behind former Bournemouth Eddie Howe in the betting, who is a 4/1 shot.

Bruce admitted he is fearing the sack at Newcastle but Director Amanda Staveley won’t rush into a decision this week.

She told Sky Sports: "I did speak to the manager, said hello and introduced ourselves. We look forward to speaking to him over the next few days.

"We're very supportive of Steve, we've spoken to him and what we won't do is talk about him or players, we're going to do a review of football operations, the commercial side of the club, we'll come back and make some decisions.

Newcastle told to sign Raheem Sterling!

Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has urged Newcastle to sign Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

The England international has started just two Premier League matches this season, sparking rumours he could leave the Etihad Stadium.

Bent believes the Magpies should look to strike a deal now the club is backed by the £320billlion wealth of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

He told talkSPORT: "You have to go big, you start looking at fringe players who may be available.

"Even someone like Sterling if they throw enough money at it...

"I think what they need to do - they will sign a big one but they need a few more others.

"It will make them better."

Staveley has asked fans to be patient as they look to invest in “every area” of Newcastle.

