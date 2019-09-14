LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Sadio Mane of Liverpool scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

ONE 'committed' seven & THREE fives for Newcastle United in Liverpool loss – Miles Starforth's Magpies ratings from Anfield

After threatening to end a 25-year wait for three points at Anfield, it was business as usual for Liverpool as they ran out 3-1 winners against Newcastle United.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 15:06 pm

Who shone and who didn’t? Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth dishes out his ratings – with one Magpies midfielder getting a seven, but there was little else to write home about.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Fumbled the ball for Mane’s second goal, kept United in the game after the break.

Photo: Michael Steele

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Emil Krafth - 5

At fault for Liverpool’s first goal, got beaten by Robertson, missed a glorious second-half chance.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Fabian Schar - 6

Had a good game before Salah’s goal, forced off with an injury.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Led the defence well on an awkward afternoon for United.

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4