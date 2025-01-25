Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton boss Ivan Juric has heaped praise on Newcastle United and Sandro Tonali ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

Newcastle United make the trip to St Mary’s, aiming to make it ten wins from eleven matches against the Premier League’s basement side. Newcastle’s stunning transformation in recent weeks has largely come because of the introduction of Tonali into the midfield three, with the Italian international sitting slightly deeper than Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton either side of him.

That has made the Magpies midfield a more balanced unit with Tonali bridging the gap between defence and the middle of the park - something they have struggled with in previous seasons. It took a while for Tonali to make an impact at St James’ Park, but this season he has shown why the club were willing to pay £55m for him back in 2023 - and the manager he comes up against on Saturday is not surprised that Tonali has been able to impress on Tyneside.

Before moving to Southampton, Juric had spent his entire managerial career in Italy, one that saw him cross paths with Tonali on numerous occasions. “The last few years they [Newcastle United] constructed a great team and bought great players like Tonali and Isak.” Juric said. “And I think they are a level of Arsenal, of Chelsea, of Manchester.

“They are really good. I know how Tonali was good in Italy. He was one of the best players in the league.

“They are a really strong team. I saw lots of games that we have the possibility to do it well.”