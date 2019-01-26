'One of the worst performances I've seen in years': How Newcastle United fans reacted after FA Cup exit

Newcastle United are out of the FA Cup - and the club's supporters were quick to share their frustration on social media.

The Magpies haven't gone beyond the fourth round of the competition since Mike Ashley bought the club in 2007, and were eliminated from this year's tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Watford.

Rafa Benitez's side managed just one shot on target at St James's Park as goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success sealed victory for the visitors.

Newcastle face Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night, but many fans weren't happy at Benitez's decision to make seven changes to his team.

Here's how some supporters reacted on Twitter after the game:

@JamieReid13: Making 7 changes so our first team are fit and rested for Tuesday... to get turned over by City

@ThePrototypesUK: One of the worst performances I've seen from Newcastle in years - showed absolutely nothing in any area. Our squad is depleted. Until Ashley goes I give up.

@MaximusRH1997: 13 years since we got past the 4th round. 13 years. The club is done.

@nathanmoat: Need to boycott Tuesday night ! We have zero chance of winning anyway so no better time!

@DThirlaway: Not trying to be critical, but what's the point of putting Rondon on the bench with no intention of bringing him on. Why we didn't play our best 11 today, instead keeping it so we only loose 1-0 on Tuesday!

@unsynq: Some people need to stop crying about today's result, our team today simply weren't good enough so stop using Rafa's team selection as an excuse! They get well paid to perform and yet they bottled it.

@DarrenM1711: This team is a business for Ashley .if you go to the games he is making money so stop going then he will have to sell as it won't be making him money

@EsMartlew: Surely we must question Rafas selection? The FA cup was our only hope for something!!!

@Mcilquham21: The annual laughing stock continues.

@Flynnzer89: Bad enough Ashley being at your Club but Rafa certainly doesn't help matters leaving out Rondon and bringing on a Defender when in need of a Goal. Good Luck Toons.