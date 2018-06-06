One-time Newcastle target in 'advanced talks' over move

Abel Hernandez is in "advanced talks" over a move to Leeds United, according to a report.

The striker last week revealed that the striker – who was considered by Newcastle United last summer – would leave Hull City this summer.

Hernandez posted an emotional message to the club's fans on Twitter after failing to agree a new deal at the KCOM Stadium.

With Rafa Benitez needing to sign a striker this summer, it was suggested that the 27-year-old could again be a potential target for Newcastle given that he is available on a free transfer.

Hernandez tweeted yesterday that there was "great news coming soon".

And the Yorkshire Evening Post report that Hernandez, said to earn around £40,000 a week, is close to agreeing a move to Elland Road.