'Our development of players is awful' Newcastle United fans react to Rolando Aarons loan move

When Rolando Aarons broke onto the first-team scene in 2014, Newcastle United thought they had a real superstar on their hands.

From netting his first Premier League goal against Crystal Palace to scoring in a 2-0 win away at Manchester City in the League Cup, Aarons looked set to star in Magpies starting 11 for years to come.

But frequent injury problems throughout the last few years hampered his development before this summer, following a loan spell with Hellas Verona, was deemed surplus with requirements after Rafa Benitez left the winger out of his 25-man squad.

For now, it looks like the 22-year-old's Newcastle career is over, and here is how the Geordie-faithful reacted when the news of his loan departure to Czech Republic side Slovan Liberec was announced:

Tom Ellacott @impossibletom: What the actual hell has happened in the last few years to get to this point, our development of players is awful.

Kai‏ @KaiSanderson: Good luck Rolando, it's a shame you didn't get a chance in the first team!

Dan @danielfairley8: Why doesn’t he get the experience in the Championship or something. Harder league. Become a better player then.

Harry Thomas‏ @harrythomas451: It’s a better move than sitting in the reserves. Fair play to him.

Cameron James‏ @cameronjames07: Damn this club