From off the pace to on point – the transformation of Newcastle United loan man Jetro Willems

The jury was out on Jetro Willems after his first few Newcastle United games – but the Netherlands international announced himself on the Premier League scene with an Anfield rocket on Saturday.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Cutting in from the left, he unleashed a right-footed effort high into Adrian’s top corner to send the travelling Magpies into raptures behind the goal.

Watch as our NUFC writer Liam Kennedy assesses Willems’ transformation – and Newcastle’s 3-1 loss on Merseyside on Saturday.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool tackles Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)