From off the pace to on point – the transformation of Newcastle United loan man Jetro Willems
The jury was out on Jetro Willems after his first few Newcastle United games – but the Netherlands international announced himself on the Premier League scene with an Anfield rocket on Saturday.
By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated 3 minutes ago
Cutting in from the left, he unleashed a right-footed effort high into Adrian’s top corner to send the travelling Magpies into raptures behind the goal.
Watch as our NUFC writer Liam Kennedy assesses Willems’ transformation – and Newcastle’s 3-1 loss on Merseyside on Saturday.