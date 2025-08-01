Newcastle United winger Park Seung-Soo | Getty Images

Newcastle United endured a difficult night against Team K-League on Wednesday night in the sweltering South Korean heat. Having been defeated by Arsenal just a few days prior, losing against Team K-League marked their third-successive defeat during pre-season.

Whilst minutes in the tank are prioritised over results during the off-season, the Magpies’ poor results and performances on the pitch have done very little to quell the noise of what has been a very frustrating summer off the field. Talk surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at the club refuses to go away, whilst progress on new signings has been slow.

Anthony Elanga is so far the club’s only major first-team signing, although Aaron Ramsdale’s move from Southampton is progressing. Amid frenetic speculation surrounding Isak last week, the Magpies did announce the capture of Park Seung-Soo from Suwon Bluewings.

The young South Korean winger joined Eddie Howe’s first team on their trip to Asia and was predominantly featured in training photos in Singapore before they flew to South Korea. And at his former home ground, Park was handed his non-competitive debut by the Magpies’ head coach, coming on as a late substitute on Wednesday night.

How Park would cope with the moment was emphatically answered within a few minutes as he dribbled past a couple of opponents before winning his side a corner. He then almost registered his first goal for Newcastle United, but saw a goalbound effort blocked by a swarm of defenders that had surrounded him.

It was a very impressive cameo appearance from the 18-year-old and one that had many Newcastle United supporters eagerly anticipating more.

Park Seung-Soo’s impressive Newcastle United debut

Fans will likely have to remain patient to see Park in action again and may have to attend Under-21 games this season if they want to see him in action in the flesh. The plan for Park is to develop in the club’s academy system this season with the winger set to play a role under whoever the club appoint as Diarmuid O’Carroll’s successor as U21 lead coach.

For Park though, who spoke to South Korean media following Wednesday night’s game, there is one goal on his mind. Making his Premier League debut.

“I thought it would be amazing to make my debut in Korea, and the manager gave me a great opportunity, so I was able to make a wonderful debut,” Park said. “My biggest strength is dribbling. I tried to show what I do best when I stepped onto the pitch. I’m glad the moment I was aiming for came out.

“When I joined the team, I really felt that the players were physically and athletically perfect. I realized I need to build more strength through additional weight training. I want to adapt to the team quickly and work hard so I can make my Premier League debut as soon as possible.

“I don’t want to be the second someone else — I want to be the first Park Seung-soo. I want to become someone others want to emulate.”