Part TWO of our exclusive with ex-Newcastle winger Stephen Glass - he talks Tata Martino & Frank de Boer's influence, his managerial future & injuries which plagued his United years

Injuries at the wrong time put an end to any hopes Stephen Glass had of making a career at "special" Newcastle United.

Signed by Kenny Dalglish from Aberdeen for around £650,000, fellow Scot Glass was the manager's go-to left winger in his first season at United.

But injuries, then changes of manager, meant the wideman's gametime began to be limited.

And by the time he left under Bobby Robson in 2001, Glass had become a bit-part player at United, before enjoying a renaissance at his next club Watford.

"I just seemed to get injuries at the wrong time," said Glass, who is now head coach at Atlanta United 2.

"Newcastle is a special club and I loved playing at St James's Park. My spell there is one I remember fondly. I just wish it could have been longer.

"I seemed to get injured at bad times, then a manager would change and that work against me."

While his latter days as a player saw knocks take their toll, it did not dampen Glass' desire to remain in the game.

The Dundee-born 42-year-old got straight into coaching at the end of his career - and having hung up his boots over in the US, coaching over there seemed like the first, logical step.

"I have been over here for about six or seven years - and we absolutely love it," he said.

"I am working hard now to be the best that I can be in my current role and I know that I have a good team around me. We want to succeed at a very good club.

"Do I want to be a manager at a top side one day? We will just see how things go. You never know what is around the corner, but for now I am concentrating on my current job."

Glass has already worked around former Barcelona coach Tata Martino at Atlanta, who was a big factor in Miguel Almiron's rise stateside, now the club is headed up by a legend of the game in Frank de Boer.

Glass says he cannot help but pick up tips from such highly regarded coaches.

"It is brilliant to be working around such good managers," he said.

"I have had my badges for years but you never stop learning - especially with such big characters and names in the game on your training pitches."

Reflecting back on his time at NUFC, while he enjoyed little success, including an FA Cup final loss, Glass says he was privileged to share a dressing room with so many top players.

"When you think back we had a dressing room of Alan Shearer, Rob Lee, Gary Speed and then there was John Barnes, Stuart Pearce, Nikos Dabizas and lads like Clarence Acuna, Nobby Solano," he said.

"So when I am asked who the best player is from my time there I cannot name them. We were packed with top class players.

"I loved it there. And when I look now I hope the Geordies can get some success. They deserve it. If someone gets it right there, there will be some celebration."