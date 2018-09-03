Paul Dummett reveals his pride at latest Newcastle achievement

Paul Dummett says it was a "massive honour" to captain Newcastle United.

Dummett skippered Rafa Benitez's side against Chelsea last month in the absence through injury of club captain Jamaal Lascelles.

"It's a massive honour (to captain) a club the size of Newcastle, me being from Newcastle and being a season-ticket holder," the 26-year-old defender told the Premier League.

"When I got the nod, I had a feeling, because I knew Jamaal wasn't in the squad. It was going to be me or a couple of other players.

"When the manager said, it was a massive buzz for me, growing up as a season-ticket holder and watching the club over my whole life ... to walk out at St James's Park never mind being a captain in a Premier League game against Chelsea was a massive honour.

"I'd always dreamed about playing for Newcastle. I don't think you think about that sort of thing. Growing up, it was always Alan Shearer. I never thought 'I'd love to be captain of Newcastle'. I just wanted to play for Newcastle.

"As you get older, you make those achievements, then once you get one, you aim for the next one. That was something I'd aimed for. Thankfully, I've done that. That can never be taken away that I've done that. I can always look back that I've captained my boyhood team."

Dummett is away on international duty with Wales.