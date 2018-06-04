Paul Gascoigne gives warning over Rafa Benitez's future at Newcastle

Paul Gascoigne has issued a warning to the Newcastle United hierarchy over the future of manager Rafa Benitez.

After guiding Newcastle to a 10th place finish in the Premier League this season, Benitez was heavily linked with the manager's job at West Ham United earlier this summer.

And Gascoigne has warned the club that the popular Spaniard could be tempted to move on if he is not backed in the transfer market.

Benitez was given limited funds last summer and could only bring in three loan deals during January - although Martin Dubravka's stay has now been made permanent.

Indeed, Newcastle remain one of the few Premier League sides not to have smashed their transfer record in recent years with the 2005 capture of Michael Owen still the club's biggest expenditure to date.

With transfer fees ever-increasing, Benitez wants to be backed in the marketplace this summer as he looks to build on an impressive first season back in the top-flight.

Newcastle legend Gascoigne knows how important Benitez's work is, and has called on the club to support him as he looks to land his top targets.

Otherwise, he fears that the former Liverpool boss may be tempted to move on.

Speaking to BetStars, he said: "I think someone like Rafa, it's always important for any team to keep a manager like that.

"You look at his CV. But nowadays you've got to spend money, it's as simple as that.

"In order to compete with the likes of Man City and Man United, or any club for that matter, you need to spend and spend well.

"If they want to keep Rafa, they need to give him the money to improve the squad. If they don't he won't want to stay.

"Newcastle did well to finish 10th but could've finished higher. Keep hold of Rafa, give him money to spend and they could well do that."