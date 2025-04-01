‘Unfair’ - Paul Merson doubles down on bizarre Newcastle United transfer theory

Paul Merson has doubled down on his belief that Alexander Isak will leave Newcastle United to join Arsenal this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United face Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday night in their first match back after winning the Carabao Cup - but that hasn’t stopped Paul Merson from linking Alexander Isak with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

St James’ Park is braced for the return of Eddie Howe’s Wembley heroes as they begin a ten-match Premier League run-in that they hope will end in Champions League qualification. Brentford, though, will pose a big test of their credentials on Wednesday night having won five-straight away league matches.

As they did at Wembley, Howe will need his big players to step up against the Bees with Alexander Isak, who has scored three times in four appearances against the Bees during his time at Newcastle United, chief among those they will be relying on this week. Isak netted in the reverse fixture between these sides in the league at the Gtech Community Stadium, but drew a blank when they met in the Carabao Cup just eleven days later.

Having scored at Wembley and on international duty, Isak will enter Wednesday night’s game in fine form, but speculation surrounding his future at the club continues to make the headlines. Liverpool have most recently been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, whilst Arsenal have been long-term suitors.

However, the Magpies will not entertain selling Isak this summer - and even if they did, the fee they can and will demand for him will likely be too much for any but a select handful of clubs to afford. Despite this, Merson still believes that the Gunners will sign Isak this summer in a transfer that he believes would catapult his former side to the Premier League title.

Paul Merson’s bizarre Alexander Isak transfer comments

Writing in his weekly predictions column for Sportskeeda , Merson briefly previewed Newcastle United’s clash with Brentford, predicting a 2-0 win for the Magpies, before switching his attention to Arsenal’s interest in Isak, revealing that he doesn’t think the Carabao Cup winners will be able to keep hold of the striker this summer.

‘For Newcastle, this game comes after an incredible achievement,’ Merson wrote. ‘They must switch back on quickly though. It was amazing to win the cup, but they need to get into the top four and return to the Champions League next season!

‘This isn’t the time to relax and Brentford are not easy opponents. At first, Brentford were incredible at home and now they are outstanding on the road. So this is far from an easy game for Newcastle.

‘I can’t see Newcastle keeping hold of Alexander Isak next season if I’m being honest. I know it sounds unfair but still. I think Arsenal need to sign Isak. If they can get him, Arsenal win the league by 10 points next season! I’m not kidding, I can actually see Arsenal winning the league comfortably if they sign Isak.

‘I expect Liverpool to lose some key players this summer and that will severely weaken them. This is the chance for Arsenal to bring in a quality player like Isak and end the Premier League title drought.

‘Big game coming up for Newcastle and I expect them to win here.’