Newcastle will be hoping to end a 54 year trophy drought when they play their first major final in 24 years. It’s Newcastle’s first neutral match at the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium while it is Manchester United’s 20th.

The Magpies will be without first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope for the match due to suspension. Pope has kept 16 clean sheets in all competitions for Newcastle this season but will miss the match after being shown a straight red card against Liverpool last time out in the Premier League.

And Merson believes Pope’s absence will swing the final in Man United’s favour.

“I only really see the Carabao Cup final going one way without Nick Pope and that’s in Manchester United’s favour,” he said via his Daily Star column. “That’s how big he is for Newcastle.

“If I put my hand on my heart and had to name one player Eddie Howe couldn’t afford to miss for this game - it’s Pope. When you watch Marcus Rashford at the moment, he just looks like he is going to score in every football match that he plays in.

“It’s got to the stage where there is an inevitability about him hitting the back of the net, it feels like you’re already 1-0 down when going up against United.

“I just don’t see him not scoring a goal, if passed fit, and that’s why the goalkeeping debacle is a major worry for me.”

Merson went on to hit out at the rule which sees Pope suspended despite receiving the red card in another competition. Newcastle also suffered when midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was suspended for three Premier League matches after receiving a red card in the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton last month.

“I’m gutted for Pope,” Merson added. “Yes he did wrong - it was a red card - but for me, there is no way the suspension should be carried over from the Premier League. It leaves a bad taste in my mouth to be honest.

“It’s such a backwards rule that really needs changing. The lad has been robbed of playing in one of the biggest games in the club’s history, in football terms it’s heartbreaking.

“Newcastle haven’t won a domestic trophy in my lifetime and Howe’s squad have a chance to secure legendary status with victory - it’s just devastating for Pope.

“Newcastle must have belief and United’s 3-0 win over Leicester last weekend showed their defence still has plenty of shaky moments.

“If it hadn’t been for David de Gea, Leicester could have been 2-0 up at Old Trafford through Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho. That said, I just can’t see past a United victory on this occasion - I fancy Erik ten Hag’s side to win the match 2-1.”

