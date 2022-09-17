Paul Merson predicts Newcastle United v Bournemouth – gives transfer verdict on ‘enhanced’ star
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has handed out his prediction for Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Bournemouth at St James’s Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Newcastle sit level on points with the newly-promoted Cherries going into the game as they look to end a run of five Premier League games without a win.
But Merson is backing Eddie Howe’s side to end that run against his former club this weekend as he has predicted a 2-0 home win.
"Bournemouth came from 2-0 down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2, but I don’t see them beating Newcastle United away from home,” he told Sportskeeda.
The former Arsenal and Aston Villa forward went on to mention the impact of Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin so far this season. However, the Frenchman is an injury doubt for the match having missed United’s last two games due to a hamstring injury.
“Allan Saint-Maximin is a player who has enhanced his reputation this season,” Merson added. “But he needs to keep going at it to cement his status as a proven match-winner in the Premier League.
"If he adds goals and assists to his name consistently, the so-called ‘big teams’ will definitely be after him.
"That said, he’s already at a massive club and the fans love him, so there’s no need for him to push for a transfer at this point in time.”
If not this weekend, Saint-Maximin is likely to be back in contention for Newcastle after the international break when they travel to London to face Fulham on October 1 (3pm kick-off).