Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell has officially left the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitchell leaves Newcastle after less than a year in the sporting director position. In that time, William Osula was the club’s only senior signing

Last July, Mitchell was appointed as Dan Ashworth’s successor as sporting director at Newcastle. Ashworth had lasted just 18 months in the role before leaving to join Manchester United, a position he held for only five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Newcastle released a statement confirming Mitchell would be leaving the club by ‘mutual consent’ at the end of June.

In reality, the 43-year-old stepped away from his role earlier in the month with Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson and assistant head of recruitment Andy Howe taking on the sporting director transfer duties as the club searches for Mitchell’s successor.

Newcastle disputed the suggestion that Mitchell left the club earlier this month, insisting he would remain employed until June 30.

Now Newcastle head into July without a major summer signing or sporting director in place. But movement is expected in at least one of those areas very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Paul Mitchell’s first & last NUFC signings confirmed

Newcastle are understood to be closing in on a deal to sign James Trafford from Burnley this summer. The goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms to join Newcastle.

The Magpies saw an initial £27million bid rejected for Trafford but are set to return with an improved offer. There is a genuine confidence internally at Newcastle that the deal will be done.

But before that, Newcastle will welcome the first notable signing made by Mitchell as sporting director, with winger Antonio Cordero set to join as a free agent on July 1. The 18-year-old joins as a free agent following his release from Malaga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have also agreed a deal that will see Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia join the club once he turns 18 in August.

Both players are set to be loaned out for the 2025/26 season with Newcastle currently in the process of finding suitable clubs for the teenage pair.

Paul Mitchell reacts to Newcastle United departure

The 43-year-old said following the announcement of his departure: "I'd like to thank everyone at Newcastle United for their support over the last year, including Eddie Howe, Becky Langley, the players, staff, owners and fans. It has been an honour to be part of the club and to work with some incredible people.”

"I'm leaving at a time that is right for me and the club, particularly with Darren Eales - someone who I have worked so closely with in my career - moving on soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club is in great hands on and off the pitch, and is in a fantastic position to continue building. I'd like to wish everyone connected with Newcastle United a bright and successful future."

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales is set to follow Mitchell out of the club once a successor is found. Former Real Madrid executive David Hopkinson has been strongly linked with the Newcastle CEO role.