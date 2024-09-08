Paul Mitchell has stressed Newcastle United must strike a ‘balance’ when is comes to transfer incomings and outgoings.

Newcastle have a net transfer spend of around £250million since the club were taken over in October 2021. Several major signings have arrived at the club over the past three years without any major sales.

The club were able to scramble at the last minute and sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined £68million back in June to help comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules but it’s a situation they never want to be in again. And to do that, Newcastle must look at being good sellers as well as good buyers in the transfer market.

When asked if Newcastle would have to sell a key player in order to be able to spend significantly in future transfer windows, Mitchell responded: "I think at the moment we've got to balance out the aggregate because at the moment it's like 100 to 0 and I think we've got to find our position in the market where both of them attribute and feed each other, because every other club does that.

"Sometimes I think people, get a bit confused with 'big clubs don't sell players, they just buy players from the smaller clubs', by once again a sustainable model and I think there's a lot of good learnings in Liverpool's practices.

"Even this year if you look, you say a big one, but you look. what Liverpool did, I don't think they lost a big one, but they did do a [Fabio] Calvalho at 25 and they did do the centre-back [Sepp van den Berg] at 25, that's still 50 [million pounds] and then you can fund a big [transfer] yourself.

“So there has to be a more balanced approach, there has to be a more balanced model and there definitely has to be a more strategic approach here that we haven't had the last two and a half years.

"I think the work that has been done has been really good and set solid foundations in terms of the ability of the squad to perform at the level of ambitions of the club.

“I know it's great to recruit loads of players, but internally we've inherited a lot of quality back from that investment and we need to utilise that because if we don't utilise the investment from the past and enhance that investment, we'll once again fall into this vicious cycle of not being able to sell players.”

Newcastle’s top players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak all arrived at the club for significant transfer fees and all were subject to transfer interest over the summer. The Magpies could theoretically sell any of those three players for a considerable profit on what they paid.

And Mitchell warned that big sales will have to become a reality for Newcastle in the future.

“When sustainability is real, you cannot keep spending and not selling any football players,” he added. “The maths doesn't work.

"I think you look at the teams that have really heavily spent this summer, they've sold players at certain points in the last couple of years, that has helped fund their spends this year, we haven't in the last two and a half years. They come in equal measure, you know, and that's the responsibility of the holistic club, from the head coach, who is very widely influencing all of these decisions, to myself in my new responsibility as the sporting director, to the CEO, to the overarching business."

Mitchell added: “[Interest in players] is surely an indicator that we’re doing things well. And that surely isn’t related to ambition because if we look at great teams at their peak, they’ve sold big players to other clubs.

“I think sales need to become part of our strategy but that shouldn’t be a detriment to our performance. Every institution I’ve been at has sold players for quite substantial amounts but, without doing the analysis, I don’t think we’ve ever suffered in performance for that. And that’s the model we need to entrench here.”