Paul Pogba takes dig at Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey

Paul Pogba has taken a dig at Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Pogba played the whole 90 minutes during the Red Devils' 2-0 triumph at St James's Park as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued his fine start to life in the dugout.

Pogba's post on Instagram as he hit out at Jonjo Shelvey

But he was subject to a crunching tackle from Shelvey after the Newcastle midfielder entered the fray in the second half.

Shelvey, who stepped-up his return from injury with another appearance from the bench, went unpunished for the tackle.

Manchester United fans, however, were outraged that referee Andre Mariner didn't dish out a card - especially when Pogba was pictured limping after the game.

And it seems Pogba too was far from happy with the challenge after taking to Instragram to hit out at Shelvey.

The French international posted a picture of the aftermath of the incident as he exchanged views with the Newcastle midfielder.

It was accompanied with the caption; "great win to start 2019...caption this ..."

Interestingly, the post was liked by reported Newcastle United target Miguel Almiron.