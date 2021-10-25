Fonseca has been heavily-linked with replacing Steve Bruce as manager of Newcastle United and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped the biggest hint yet that the 48-year-old may find himself at St James’s Park in the not too distant future.

Romano revealed on the ¡Que Golazo! podcast that Fonseca is the ‘front-runner’ to replace Bruce and that he ‘is prepared to accept’ the offer to become the new Newcastle United manager:

“As we mentioned last week, they were beginning talks with Fonseca and going in with optimism around these negotiations because Paulo Fonseca is prepared to accept the proposal from Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabrizio Romano believes Paulo Fonseca would be 'prepared to accept' Newcastle United offer (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

“It’s now up to Newcastle. They have everything set with Fonseca but they need to decide if they want to go with him or do something different, talk with other managers and consider other opportunities.

“So Newcastle have not one-hundred percent decided yet, but Fonseca is the front-runner, everything is ready for him, he would be prepared to accept.” Romano said.

“They’re discussing about money and final things but I’m sure that Fonseca is the front-runner now.

“Let’s see if they want to do something surprising because these [talks] are going on but they’re not signing his contract or not completing his agreement so this is why they are maybe thinking of someone else or something surprising.

“But the front-runner as I speak now is still Paulo Fonseca.”

Romano also revealed that he believes an announcement about Bruce’s replacement could come soon:

“The message last week was that the beginning of this week, [that’s when] they were going to decide.

“I expect them to do it this week but if it’s not this week, it’s the following one.

“Maybe sometimes in football you are taking your time and it’s something important for Newcastle, the new ownership, new board, to decide the right manager in this difficult and particular situation.

“So they are talking and thinking about it but I think this week we will be more clear on the front-runner which as of now is Paulo Fonseca.”

Fonseca, who enjoyed a terrific spell as manager of Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, was most recently in charge of Serie A side Roma before being replaced by Jose Mourinho in the summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.