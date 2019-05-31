'People will write you off' - Jonjo Shelvey up for the fight to save his Newcastle United career

Jonjo Shelvey says he's determined to fight for his place at Newcastle United next season, despite speculation linking the midfielder with a move elsewhere.

A number of Premier League clubs, including West Ham United, have reportedly been eyeing the former England man - but he has told nufc.co.uk he's not considering a move at this stage of the summer.

Shelvey's got his eyes firmly set on putting an injury-hit season behind him at St James's Park.

"Last season wasn’t the best for me," said Shelvey.

“The truth is, I got a very, very bad injury and I’m not looking for excuses but that is the reason I was out (of the team). I took a number of injections to try and get me to play games but it just wasn’t to be.

“People will write you off, but as far as I’m aware I’m a Newcastle United player and until I’m told otherwise I’ll keep fighting for a spot in this team and to show everyone how good I am."

Meanwhile, on the transfer front United have been linked with a move for Juventus left-back Rogerio.

According to a report from Tuttosport, the Magpies have been keeping tabs on the Brazilian, who spent last season on loan at Sassuolo.

It's thought the Serie A outfit value Rogerio in the region of €20-25m.