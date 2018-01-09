Peter Beardsley back on training field as Newcastle investigate bullying allegations

Peter Beardsley has NOT been suspended by Newcastle United while the club investigates allegations of bullying and racism.

Beardsley yesterday met club officials investigating a bullying complaint from Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

The club's Under-23 coach met managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard yesterday.

No decision has yet been made by the club, which will hear further evidence this week.

However, in the meantime it is understood that Beardsley will continue in his role and supervise training sessions.

Midfielder El-Mhanni had lodged a complaint against former England international Beardsley.

Other players are understood to have made written statements in support of the 22-year-old, who has made two first-team appearances for Newcastle.

It has since emerged that allegations of racism have been made.

El-Mhanni is due to attend a grievance hearing at United later this week.

Beardsley made more than 300 appearances for his hometown club in two spells during a glittering career which also took him to Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City.

Last night's Under-23 game against Middlesbrough at Whitley Park was postponed because the pitch was deemed unplayable.