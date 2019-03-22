Peter Beardsley charged with using racist language by FA after leaving Newcastle United

Peter Beardsley has been charged by the Football Association with three counts of using racist language..

Beardsley – who left his post as Under-23 coach at Newcastle United earlier this month after a lengthy investigation into allegations of bullying and racism – has been charged with three breaches of Rule E3.

A statement from the FA read: "Peter Beardsley has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3.

"It is alleged Mr Beardsley used abusive and/or insulting words towards Newcastle United FC Under 23 players, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1), whilst employed as their coach.

"It is further alleged these words also constituted an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality.

"He has until Friday 12 April 2019 to provide a response."

Newcastle confirmed Beardsley's departure on March 6.

The 58-year-old had "taken a period of leave" in January last year while the club investigation allegations made against him.

United's statement read: "Newcastle United can confirm that Peter Beardsley is no longer employed by the club.

"We are grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador and we wish him well for the future."

The club did not disclose the findings of its investigation into the allegations against Beardsley, who had two spells as a player at Newcastle.