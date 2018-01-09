Peter Beardsley issues statement in wake of bullying investigation at Newcastle

Peter Beardsley says he “categorically denies” allegations of bullying and racism.

Beardsley, Newcastle United’s Under-23 coach, has taken a “period of leave” while the club conducts an investigation.

The probe was triggered by a complaint of bullying from Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

A statement from Beardsley’s solicitors read: “Peter Beardsley is aware of inaccurate media reports which result from unauthorised leaks.

“Allegations of unfair treatment have been made, which are currently being investigated.

“Peter categorically denies the allegations. It is hoped the investigation will conclude quickly.”

Beardsley met United managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard on Monday.

The 56-year-old – who made more than 300 appearances for the club in two spells as a player – was called to St James’s Park yesterday for more talks.

A club statement read: “After discussions with Peter Beardsley this morning, it has been agreed that he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation into allegations made against him.

“It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until the conclusion of this investigation.”

Ben Dawson will take charge of United’s Under-23s while the club concludes its investigation.